Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Friday said that the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give stability to the country.

The budget had proposed different schemes to support various sectors of the economy in the pandemic situation, he said at an event organised by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

''The finance minister presented the budget to give stability to the country,'' Karad said. The minister said there is a need to develop India in all aspects like education, health, defence and agriculture.

''We need a good economy to make USD trillion dollars turnover in GDP by 2025'', he said.

GST collections are increasing each month which augurs well for the country, the union minister added.

