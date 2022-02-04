Left Menu

Budget to give stability to the country : Karad

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 19:49 IST
Budget to give stability to the country : Karad
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad on Friday said that the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give stability to the country.

The budget had proposed different schemes to support various sectors of the economy in the pandemic situation, he said at an event organised by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

''The finance minister presented the budget to give stability to the country,'' Karad said. The minister said there is a need to develop India in all aspects like education, health, defence and agriculture.

''We need a good economy to make USD trillion dollars turnover in GDP by 2025'', he said.

GST collections are increasing each month which augurs well for the country, the union minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022