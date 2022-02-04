Left Menu

Assam Guv, Bhutan consul general discuss tourism, trade, student exchange

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-02-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 04-02-2022 20:01 IST
Assam Guv, Bhutan consul general discuss tourism, trade, student exchange
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@jagdishmukhi)
  • Country:
  • India

Bhutan's Consul General Jigme Thinley Namgyal on Friday called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed tourism, trade and student exchange between India and the Himalayan kingdom.

The governor and the envoy expressed keenness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and have student exchange programmes between the Royal University of Bhutan and various educational institutions in Assam, an official release said.

Noting that Assam and Bhutan have a long and deep-rooted bond, the consul general said that his country was eager to strengthen tourism ties with the northeastern Indian state.

He said that Bhutan was also keen on increasing trade in fresh fruits with India.

The consul general was accompanied by Vice Consul Phurpa Tshering and Attache-Finance Ugyen Tshewang.

Bhutan is the second country after Bangladesh to have a consulate in Guwahati, which was opened in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

NASA approves crew for Axiom Space's first private astronaut mission

 United States
2
Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals'

Microsoft introduces quarterly cyberthreat intelligence brief 'Cyber Signals...

 United States
3
Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

Astronomers confirm 2020 XL5 as second known Earth Trojan asteroid

 Global
4
New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar system

New study proposes way to observe dark matter’s influence on our solar syste...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022