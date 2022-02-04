Assam Guv, Bhutan consul general discuss tourism, trade, student exchange

Bhutan's Consul General Jigme Thinley Namgyal on Friday called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at the Raj Bhavan here and discussed tourism, trade and student exchange between India and the Himalayan kingdom.

The governor and the envoy expressed keenness to strengthen bilateral ties between the two countries and have student exchange programmes between the Royal University of Bhutan and various educational institutions in Assam, an official release said.

Noting that Assam and Bhutan have a long and deep-rooted bond, the consul general said that his country was eager to strengthen tourism ties with the northeastern Indian state.

He said that Bhutan was also keen on increasing trade in fresh fruits with India.

The consul general was accompanied by Vice Consul Phurpa Tshering and Attache-Finance Ugyen Tshewang.

Bhutan is the second country after Bangladesh to have a consulate in Guwahati, which was opened in 2018.

