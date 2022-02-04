Fake V-Day notices of two Bengal varsities surface on social media; complaint filed

Notices bearing forged signatures of respective registrars of two top universities in West Bengal have surfaced on social media, asking students of all departments to find their ''sweethearts'' on Valentine's Day.

The fake notices -- one with Jadavpur University's logo and the other with that of Visva Bharati -- have also said that stag entry would be prohibited on February 14.

JU Registrar Snehamanju Basu said separate complaints were on Friday lodged at Jadavpur police station and the cyber cell of the Kolkata Police, on behalf of the university.

''Someone has circulated a fake notice to malign the Jadavpur University. This is sad. We hope the police will soon find out the mischief-maker,'' a university official said.

The varsity has uploaded a notice on its official website, asking every stakeholder to ignore the fake notice.

Visva-Bharati authorities were not available for comment. ''It is a deliberate act of mischief to tarnish the central university's name. Such attempts will never succeed... We demand the guilty be tracked and punished,'' a faculty member of Visva Bharati said.

