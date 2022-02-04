2,310 children, including 1,477 in 0-1 year age group, adopted in 2021-22: WCD

As many as 2,310 children, including 1,477 between 0-1 year of age, were adopted in 2021-22, the government said on Friday.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani shared the data according to which, since 2017, 15,453 children have been adopted.

In 2017-18, 3,276 children were adopted, while 3,374 were adopted in 2018-19.

As many as 3,351 children were adopted in 2019-20, while 3,142 children were adopted in 2020-21 and ,2310 children were adopted in 2021-22, till January 31, 2022.

Irani, in a written response, also shared the data of adoption in the age group of 0-1 year of age.

In that age group, 2,240 children were adopted in 2017-18, 2,237 were adopted in 2018-19, 2,268 children were adopted in 2019-20, as many as 1,957 children were adopted in 2020-21 and 1,477 children were adopted in 2021-22. Responding to another question, Irani said that as of now, approval has been given for setting up 733 One Stop Centres for women in 730 districts of all 36 states and UTs, out of which 704 are operational in 35 states and UTs. They have assisted more than 4.50 lakh women.

