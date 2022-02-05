Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students, says country robbing future of daughters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.By letting students hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.
Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.
''By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.
"Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- Congress
- Karnataka
- Ma Saraswati
- Muslim
- Saraswati
- India
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Mexican tycoon returns to Twitter, decries account suspension
Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures
Twitter fixes technical bug, says things back to normal
4 people 'associated' with Bajrang Dal held for murder of Muslim youth in K'taka
Twitter account of Pakistan's Punjab police hacked after Lahore blast: Double whammy for Islamabad