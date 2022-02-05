Rahul Gandhi comes in support of hijab-wearing students, says country robbing future of daughters

Left Menu

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.By letting students hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 11:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 11:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the country is robbing the future of daughters by letting the hijab come in the way of girl education.

Coming out in support of hijab-wearing Muslim girl students not allowed entry in educational institutes in Karnataka, he said the goddess Saraswati does not differentiate and gives knowledge to all.

''By letting students' hijab come in the way of their education, we are robbing the future of the daughters of India.

"Ma Saraswati gives knowledge to all. She doesn't differentiate. #SaraswatiPuja,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

