Left Menu

Need for increase in number of Hindi teachers in NE: Mizoram RS member

Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena has called for increasing the number of Hindi teachers in the northeast region, stressing on the significance of the language in national integration.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 05-02-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 13:14 IST
Need for increase in number of Hindi teachers in NE: Mizoram RS member
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena has called for increasing the number of Hindi teachers in the northeast region, stressing on the significance of the language in national integration. He also urged the Centre to allocate more funds to enhance the salary components of Hindi teachers in the northeast. The Mizo National Front MP said in the upper house of Parliament on Friday that as many as 855 posts of Hindi teachers have been sanctioned under the ‘Samagra Shiksha’ scheme in Mizoram.

''While this could fill the gap of requirement of Hindi teachers in government schools and government-aided schools, the most important stage of education in language learning i.e. the primary schools could not be provided with Hindi language learning till date in the Northeast,'' Vanlalvena was quoted as saying in a statement. As per new norms under the scheme, the Centre's share in various components, particularly salary of teachers, reduces on a yearly basis, which puts “more pressure” on the finances of state governments, the MP said.

Vanlalvena also batted for a revision of the conditions of Hindi teachers’ appointment.

“… Hindi is a very significant factor in building and safeguarding national integration, particularly with regard to children of the Northeast region,” the MP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022