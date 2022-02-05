Left Menu

Polling days in UP to be paid holidays for electors of that state employed in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 15:25 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday announced that polling days in Uttar Pradesh would be paid holidays for the people from that state employed in the national capital so that they can exercise their franchise.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh would be held in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase would be held on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10. According to a notice by the General Administrative Department of the Delhi government, the waiver applies to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and entitled to vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

There should be no deduction in salary on account of holiday on the polling day, it said.

The notification, however, stated that the order will not apply to any person ''whose absence may cause damage or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged''.

Noida and Ghaziabad, the two Uttar Pradesh cities which are in the NCR, will go to polls on February 10.

