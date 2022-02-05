Left Menu

Hijab row spills into streets at Kundapur

The hijab controversy in Udupi district of Karnataka on Saturday spilled into the streets with a group of students of two junior colleges at Kundapur taking out a procession in the town wearing saffron shawls demanding ban on headscarves on the campuses. The college development committee, which met Saturday, decided to ban wearing of hijab and saffron shawls inside classrooms.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-02-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 18:14 IST
Hijab row spills into streets at Kundapur
  • Country:
  • India

The ‘hijab’ controversy in Udupi district of Karnataka on Saturday spilled into the streets with a group of students of two junior colleges at Kundapur taking out a procession in the town wearing saffron shawls demanding ban on headscarves on the campuses. Hindu boy students of Kundapur junior college and R N Shetty college who staged the protest, said they will continue to wear the shawls if Muslim girl students are allowed to wear hijabs.

In view of the prevailing tension, a holiday was declared for the R N Shetty college after a meeting of college management and the police. Security has been tightened in the town, police sources said.

Students of the junior college, who took part in the procession till their college gates, later attended classes after removing their shawls. The college development committee, which met Saturday, decided to ban wearing of hijab and saffron shawls inside classrooms. Students are, however, allowed to enter the campus wearing hijab and shawls. Only prescribed uniform will be allowed inside classrooms.

The committee also decided to allow the hijab-clad girl students to sit in a separate room in the college building in view of the criticism that they were made to sit outside the gate in the last three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

As NFTs flourish, U.S. Treasury raises alarm over money laundering in art

Global
2
Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

Karnataka Bank conferred with CII award

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of teardrop Island

Sri Lanka Independence Day: Google doodle celebrates 74th Independence of te...

 Sri Lanka
4
These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

These mini-Neptune planets are transforming into super-Earths

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022