Two criminals wanted in several cases arrested in UP

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 05-02-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 19:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said it has arrested two criminals wanted in several cases and carrying cash rewards on their heads.

Identified as Devendra Singh ''Gabbar'' and his accomplice Manish Jaiswal, they had cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh and Rs 25,000 respectively on them.

Devendra Singh is a district panchayat member and has many criminal cases registered against him in Bahraich and other districts of the state, the STF said in a statement here.

Bahraich Additional Superintendent of Police (City) K Gyananjay Singh said the accused were wanted in a case of forgery and fraud lodged by Gurpreet Singh of Kanungopura at the Kotwali police station of the district.

On Friday evening, both of them were arrested from the parking space of the Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow, the ASP said.

