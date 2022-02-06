Students of Isha Samskriti pay tribute to Swami Thiyagaraja

Left Menu

Students of Isha Samskriti, a school, on Sunday rendered the Pancha Ratna Kirtanas and paid a tribute to saint Thiyagaraja at the ongoing Thiyagaraja aradhana at the Gothandramar Temple here.The aradhana concludes on February 8, a press release from Isha said.Thiyagaraja Swami worshipped the Lord by singing his kirtanas.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2022 18:06 IST
Students of Isha Samskriti, a school, on Sunday rendered the 'Pancha Ratna Kirtanas' and paid a tribute to saint Thiyagaraja at the ongoing Thiyagaraja 'aradhana' at the Gothandramar Temple here.

The 'aradhana' concludes on February 8, a press release from Isha said.

“Thiyagaraja Swami worshipped the Lord by singing his kirtanas. Isha Samskriti students dedicated the kirtanas to the Swami. They play Carnatic music very well and are also good at singing 'Thevaram'. The students have learnt not only music but also dance and martial arts. They excel in the art of yoga and meditation,'' writer Marabin Maindan Muthiaa said.

Their tribute received accolades from music enthusiasts, the release said PTI NVM NVG NVG

