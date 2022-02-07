Left Menu

CISCE announces first-term board exam results for classes 10, 12

The results had to be announced using an alternate assessment scheme.The Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 11:37 IST
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday announced the first-term board examination results for classes 10 and 12.

While the ICSE exams were held between November 29 and December 16 last year, the ISC exams were conducted between November 22 and December 20.

''The results of Class 10 (ICSE) and Class 12 (ISC) first-semester exam have been announced,'' CISCE chief executive Gerry Arathoon said.

''The results can be accessed by logging into the CAREERS portal of the council, on the website of the council, as well as through SMS,'' he added.

The exams were conducted in offline mode and the academic session was bifurcated into two terms after the board exams could not be conducted last year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results had to be announced using an alternate assessment scheme.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also bifurcated the session into two terms and conducted the first semester exams in offline mode. It is yet to announce the results.

