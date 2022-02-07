Left Menu

Hijab for Muslims like Hindu's 'mangalsutra', Christian's crucifix, Sikh's turban: Cong MP in Lok Sabha

As the controversy over wearing hijab on campus raged in Karnataka, Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha, saying the garment of the Muslim women is like mangalsutra for Hindus, the crucifix of the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs.He demanded the Union education ministers intervention in the matter.The hijab scarf row in Karnataka intensified as some students sought to defy the government order mandating uniform style of clothes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:44 IST
As the controversy over wearing 'hijab' on campus raged in Karnataka, Congress MP from Kerala TN Prathapan on Monday raised the issue in Lok Sabha, saying the garment of the Muslim women is like ''mangalsutra for Hindus, the crucifix of the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs''.

He demanded the Union education minister's intervention in the matter.

The ‘hijab’ (scarf) row in Karnataka intensified as some students sought to defy the government order mandating uniform style of clothes. The matter will now be heard in the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday.

''Girls are sitting outside classrooms and demanding their fundamental rights. The hijab is a part of their cultural and religious identity of these girls. It is like the mangalsutra for Hindus, crucifix for the Christians and turbans for the Sikhs,'' Prathapan said during Zero Hour.

He also said that there is a tendency of some people in this country that if they see a Sikh with a turban protesting against the government, they will ''call him a Khalistani''. He said that if they see a person wearing a cross he will be ''attacked''.

''If they see a Muslim girl wearing Hijab, they will stop them for getting education. Where are they taking our India? We cannot lose our diversity. I request the education minister to interfere in this issue to ensure the constitutional rights of these girls. That is real Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,'' he said.

Earlier in the day, state education minister B C Nagesh said students who insist on hijab-wearing will not be allowed into the government educational institutions. Then, he asked some students protesting on the street outside the college to sit in a separate room but they were not imparted lessons. PTI ASG ASG RT RT

