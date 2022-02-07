Left Menu

Will focus on providing gender-sensitive environment, implementation of NEP: New JNU VC

Newly appointed JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, the first woman to be appointed to the post, on Monday said her focus would be implementation of the National Education Policy and provide a gender-sensitive environment for academic excellences.The Ministry of Education MoE appointed her to the top post on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 19:50 IST
The Ministry of Education (MoE) appointed her to the top post on Monday. She is currently a Political Science professor at the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the Savitribai Phule University in Maharashtra. The 59-year-old is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in International Relations.

''As vice-chancellor, JNU I thank both the Hon'ble Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education for giving me this opportunity as the first woman and alumnus of this esteemed University from the state of Tamil Nadu,'' she said in a statement. Pandit said she is looking forward to working with students and faculty members. ''The immediate focus of this administration would be to provide clean administration, student-friendly and gender-sensitive environment for academic excellences. We would strive to implement NEP-2020, the vision of our Hon'ble Prime Minister especially in interdisciplinary and multi-disciplinary areas of studies, JNU rising to greater heights of academics and research. The focus would be in constructing Indo-centric narratives,'' read her statement. M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at the JNU after his five year term ended last year, was last week appointed as the chairman of the UGC.

