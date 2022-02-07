Three held for sandalwood theft

Mangaluru city police have arrested three persons in connection with a sandalwood theft from the Mangalore university campus on February 4.

Police confiscated 14 pieces of sandalwood weighing 41.1 kg, the value of which is estimated to be Rs 25,000. In addition, police probe revealed information regarding the earlier theft cases of sandalwood from the university campus in 2020 and 2021, police sources said.

The accused are being interrogated by the police. A case has been registered at the Konaje police station here.

