312 girl cadets admitted into class VI in 33 Sainik Schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:02 IST
As many as 312 girl cadets have been admitted in class-VI in 33 existing Sainik Schools for the 2021-22 academic session, the government said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question, said six to 10 girl cadets have been admitted in class-VI for the first time in each of the existing Sainik Schools.

''312 girl cadets have been admitted in class-VI in existing 33 Sainik Schools with effect from 2021-22 session,'' he said.

According to details provided by him, a total of 10 girl cadets was admitted by each of the 23 Sainik Schools while there are six schools each of which admitted nine girl cadets.

There are two schools each of which admitted eight girl cadets while there were two others each of which admitted six girl students.

Hundred new Sainik Schools are being set up under a new scheme.

