Left Menu

Puerto Rico to increase teachers' salaries by $1K a month

Another protest is scheduled for Wednesday.For years, weve truly been waiting for this moment, said Vctor Bonilla, president of the Puerto Rico Teachers Association, which represents some 25,000 teachers.The association and others had rejected a smaller increase recently approved by a federal control board overseeing Puerto Ricos finances and the US territorys exit from bankruptcy.Teachers would have seen an average increase of 27 compared with what they made in fiscal year 2019.

PTI | Sanjuan | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:17 IST
Puerto Rico to increase teachers' salaries by $1K a month

Puerto Rico's governor announced Monday that all public school teachers will receive a $1,000 monthly salary increase starting in July.

The move comes just days after 70% of teachers left their classrooms and joined a protest to demand higher wages, better pensions and improved working conditions. Another protest is scheduled for Wednesday.

“For years, we've truly been waiting for this moment,” said Víctor Bonilla, president of the Puerto Rico Teachers' Association, which represents some 25,000 teachers.

The association and others had rejected a smaller increase recently approved by a federal control board overseeing Puerto Rico's finances and the US territory's exit from bankruptcy.

Teachers would have seen an average increase of 27% compared with what they made in fiscal year 2019. They would receive half that increase on July 1, with the other half tied to them finishing a payroll and attendance system and providing for student attendance keeping.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said he had been looking for alternatives after the board rejected his proposal to increase teachers' salaries by $1,000 a month. He added that the additional money will come from federal funds, specifically the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022