Contract carriage buses for students in Delhi to have 3-year lease agreement with schools

Updated: 08-02-2022 00:34 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 00:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Transport Department of Delhi government has issued an order stating that contract carriage buses used for transporting school students will now have a lease agreement of three years with the school concerned.

This is a modification of an earlier order issued by the Department in 2015.

''Whereas Competent Authority has reviewed the additional conditions mentioned in the said order and pleased to reduce the lease agreement period from 10 years to 3 years with the concerned School/Educational institution,'' it said.

The operator will have to furnish a lease agreement of three years entered into with the school/educational institution concerned prior to registration of the bus, it said.

