'Mediocre' appointments damage human capital, youth's future: Varun Gandhi on new JNU VC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 13:06 IST
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the choice of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU vice-chancellor, saying such ''mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future''.

He shared on Twitter the press release put out by Pandit after she took over, and said this is an exhibition of ''illiteracy''.

Gandhi said, ''This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence). Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth's future.'' The central government appointed Pandit as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, making her the first woman to hold the post.

The 59-year-old Pandit is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as Ph.D. in International Relations.

