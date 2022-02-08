Students protest at DU's north campus to demand resumption of offline classes

Various student organizations held protests at the Delhi University's North Campus on Tuesday amid heavy police presence to demand the resumption of offline classes. Day-long protests had also been organized outside the DU VC's office on Monday over the same issue. In the evening, the police had removed the protesters. On Tuesday, the protesters belonging to various student bodies like the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association among others, demanded the reopening of the campus and also protested against the alleged ''manhandling'' of protesters by police on Monday. Police had earlier dismissed these allegations. In South Campus, RSS-affiliate Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest to demand the resumption of offline teaching. On Wednesday, the organization will protest outside the Academic Council meeting to press their demand for the resumption of offline teaching.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)