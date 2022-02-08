Left Menu

Report sought on Pondy govt teacher's objection to hijab in class

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:19 IST
Report sought on Pondy govt teacher's objection to hijab in class
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry government's Directorate of School Education has asked the head of a government school in Ariyankuppam here to enquire into the incident of alleged objection by a teacher to a Muslim girl wearing hijab while attending classes.

A spokesperson of the Directorate told PTI on Tuesday that complaints were received from student outfits and other organisations to the teacher objecting to the student wearing hijab while attending the class.

“We want to know what has actually happened and further course of action would be decided after receiving a report from the school,” the spokesperson said.

The Students Federation of India’s Puducherry president Swaminathan said the girl had been attending classes wearing hijab for the last three years.

“Why is there objection now to the girl wearing hijab,” Swaminathan asked. He would present a memorandum to the Chief Minister on Wednesday seeking action against the teacher for objecting to the student.

Swaminathan said that there were also complaints that some schools in Veerampattinam, Embalam and Tirukanoor were encouraging 'drills' similar to the ones conducted in RSS programmes.

“We want a detailed probe into this also and prevent intrusion of saffronisation of institutions with the active encouragement of a section of officials,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022