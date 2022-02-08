Left Menu

Govt has released Rs 87.65 cr till date for National Sports University in Manipur: Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:40 IST
The government has released a total of Rs 87.65 crore to date for the development of the National Sports University in Manipur, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Thakur provided the information in reply to a question in the House.

''The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has released a total fund of Rs 87.65 crore till date including Rs 5.49 crore during current Financial Year 2021-22 for establishing/construction of the main campus and for the functioning of temporary campus in Manipur,'' Thakur said.

National Sports University, established in Manipur, is aimed at promoting education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports coaching, besides functioning as the national training center for selected sports disciplines.

Thakur also said that 90 Extension Centres of STC (Sports Authority of India Training Centre), including 60 Khelo India Centres, and 10 regular schools which are part of the National Sports Talent Contest (NSTC), is operational under the Sports Authority of India.

''Most of the Extension Centres are operational in schools across the country. Further, under the 'State Level Khelo India Centre' vertical of the Khelo India scheme, 4 Kendriya Vidyalayas with residential facilities are operational as Sports Schools since October 2019,'' Thakur said in the statement released by PIB.

''Under this vertical, funds at Rs. 1,50,000 per athlete per annum are provided towards expenses onboarding, lodging, education, training, competition exposure, medical by the Government of India.''

