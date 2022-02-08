IIFT's 100% Placement with Highest Package Rs. 80 Lakh and Average Rs. 25.16 Lakh

NEW DELHI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) recently concluded the final placements for the 2020-22 batch of its Flagship MBA (IB) Program. The placement cycle witnessed 82 companies, achieving 100% placements for the year 2020-22. It witnessed an average CTC of Rs 25.16 Lakh per annum and the median CTC stood at Rs 24 Lakh per annum. The highest international CTC offered stood at Rs 80 Lakh per annum, while the highest domestic CTC stood at Rs. 46.5 Lakh per annum. The top 25% students of the batch received an average CTC Rs 34.3 LPA.

IIFT is consistently ranked as one of the top destinations for premium recruiters in the country owing to its rigorous course curriculum, a competitive batch, and an exceptional track record in corporate competitions. IIFT built new associations with reputed brands including Accenture Strategy, Asian Paints, AU Small Finance Bank, CarDekho, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Emami, EY, HCCB, Jio Platforms, Mars, Narayana Health, NFIL, Nucleus Software, Optum, RBL Bank, Searce, State Street, Udaan, Unacademy amongst others.

Vice Chancellor, Prof Manoj Pant, reiterated that the corporate sector has continued to show faith and confidence in our graduates by making the best offers to them. The Institute continues to have a place of pride amongst the leading B-Schools of the country and a front runner in the field of international business.

This placement season also saw a rise in the number of offers rolled out in the coveted Consulting domain- with a 100% increase in management consulting offers. Major consulting firms included Accenture Strategy, Deloitte Consulting, EY, Infosys, McKinsey & Co, Optum Advisory, Shangrila Corporate Services, Thoucentric, Wipro, ZS Associates among others, attracting the highest percentage of offers at 25%.

The Finance domain continued to be a major recruiter for roles like Corporate Treasury, Investment Banking, Risk Management, Wealth Management, Equity Research and FinTech, making offers to 23% of the batch. Eminent recruiters in this domain included Citibank, Crisil, DE Shaw, Goldman Sachs, HDFC Bank, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, State Street, Synergy Consulting and Yes Bank to name a few.

The Sales & Marketing domain received 21% offers and witnessed keen participation from brands like Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Dabur, GSK, ITC, L'Oréal, Paytm, RPG Group, Signify, TCPL who continued to recruit in large numbers, alongside new recruiters including Asian Paints, Emami, HCCB, Mars amongst others. The coveted General Management & Strategy domain also witnessed 10% offers, from companies including Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, GPL, JSW, Narayana Health, Reliance, and State Street. Trade and Operations witnessed an increase to 5%, with offers made for Global Management Trainees. Prestigious recruiters such as ETG, OfBusiness, Olam Agro, Tata Steel, Trafigura, Varroc extended offers.

The Product Management and IT/Analytics domains remained attractive with 9% and 7% offers respectively. They saw the participation of a mix of tech giants and start-ups like CarDekho, EPIKInDiFi, EXL, Games24X7, Google, Go-MMT, Jio Platforms, Hexaware, Microsoft, Nucleus Software, Searce, Unacademy, Voxco and many others.

Riding the wave of a stabilizing economy, IIFT saw legacy recruiters such as Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, Citibank, ETG, Godrej, Goldman Sachs, Google, ITC, JP Morgan Chase & Co, L'Oréal, Microsoft, Olam, RPG Group, Tata Steel, Wipro and ZS Associates take a promising number of candidates, demonstrating their implicit faith in the association they share with IIFT.

Prof. Rohit Mehtani, Head of the Corporate Relations at IIFT, thanked the business organizations that participated in the placement process this year and assured them that the talent nurtured by the Institute will become an integral part of their growth story.

About Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT): The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India. The Institute was granted ''Deemed to be University'' status in 2002. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has recognized IIFT as Grade 'A' Institution in 2005 as well as in 2015. Over the years, IIFT has emerged as a national university with focus on International Business Management and Strategy, and such focus is reflected in all three major activities of the Institute: Research, Training and Education.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)