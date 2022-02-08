Left Menu

Teacher held for sexually assaulting 10-year-old boy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:18 IST
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
A teacher at a school here was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 10-year-old boy student, police said.

The 25-year-old teacher was arrested on Monday and sent to judicial custody after a case was registered against him following a complaint by the parents of the boy, a police official of Mailardevpally police station said.

The boy has enrolled in the residential educational institute two months ago, police said, adding, he informed his parents about pain in his lower back and that he was threatened by his teacher after which they filed a complaint.

