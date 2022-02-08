Left Menu

Everyone should follow dress code in schools; some fanatics making it an issue: Joshi on hijab row

Amid the simmering hijab row in Karanataka, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said everyone should follow the dress code in schools and alleged that some politicians and fanatics made it an issue.His remark came as protests for and against the hijab intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 18:20 IST
Amid the simmering 'hijab' row in Karanataka, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said everyone should follow the dress code in schools and alleged that some politicians and fanatics made it an issue.

His remark came as protests for and against the hijab intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka. ''Wearing uniform is a routine thing, why are they making it an issue? And when school has issued a guideline, everyone should follow it. What is the fuss about it? Undertakings have also been given by students and their parents to follow the dress code,'' Joshi told reporters outside the parliament.

He also asked as to who were inciting the students for not abiding by the dress code, saying ''some politicians and fanatics have made it an issue''. However, Joshi, who hails from Karnataka, said the matter is in court and the state government can wait for its outcome.

He said no one should take law and order in their hands, and police will do what is expected of them in case of any violation. PTI JTR/KR SRY SRY

