Culture ministry to hold global summit on 'Reimagining Museums in India'

A first-of-its kind two-day global summit on 'Reimagining Museums in India' will be organised by the Ministry of Culture on February 15-16.

The virtual summit is being organized under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the flagship programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence and celebrate the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

It will bring together leading luminaries, domain experts and practitioners in the field of museum development and management from India and around the world to discuss best practices and strategies.

The summit is being organised in partnership with Bloomberg, the Ministry of Culture said.

Over 25 museologists and museum professionals will delve into reimagined priorities and practices for museums.

''An outcome of this knowledge sharing will include creation of a blueprint for development of new museums, nurture a renewal framework, and reinvigorate existing museums in India,'' it said.

Participation in the online summit, which will be inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy, will be open to public.

Speaking about the summit, he said, ''India is a land of rich cultural heritage dating back to the dawn of human civilization. As we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are proud to renew our focus and dedication to preserving, protecting, and perpetuating our cultural heritage.

''India's 1000+ museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations,'' he said.

Govind Mohan, Secretary, Culture said that through the global summit, the Ministry of Culture aims to convene key global thought leaders to understand the best approach for developing India's museums, forge strategic partnerships between Indian and global museums, and ''draw a masterplan for renewal of Indian museums to make them truly world class." The online summit will encompass four broad themes: Architecture and Functional Needs; Management; Collections (including Curation and Conservation practices); and, Education and Audience Engagement.

