CSS officers' delegation meets MoS Personnel Jitendra Singh to discuss timely promotions

A delegation of Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers called on Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh here on Tuesday and discussed with him issues of timely promotions as well as other service matters.

The twelve-member delegation representing all CSS officers flagged a number of issues before the minister like immediate promotions (regular/ad hoc) in their service and extending all the benefits of organised Group 'A' service to CSS officers, according to a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry. The members of the delegation wanted relaxation in the nine-year service clause for proceeding on central deputation, it said. They also requested the minister to notify and declare October 1 as Central Secretariat Services Day, the statement said.

Singh gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them that the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will take all measures to sort out the issues, including the cases pending in the courts, the statement added.

He recalled that over three years back, DoPT had carried out mass promotions of nearly 4,000 officials in different departments at different levels, which had been widely hailed. Many of these promotion orders were also issued, subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions, Singh said.

The members of the delegation conveyed their thanks to the minister for his highly responsive and generous attitude in resolving their service matters, whenever he is approached. They expressed confidence that with the minister's intervention, their issues will get resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said the CSS officials are an essential tool of governance, since the notes and drafts prepared by them form the bedrock of government policies as the proposals pass through various stages in the government hierarchy. The minister told the officers to have out-of-box thinking and innovative ideas to improve the administrative system.

