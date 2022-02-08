Education should be a mission’, VP Naidu calls on educational institutions to implement NEP

The Vice President Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for honouring unsung national heroes and chronicling anecdotes of their life journeys in an engaging way to inspire school children. He also suggested recounting tales of social harmony from the freedom struggle that reflect India's civilisational values.

Speaking on the importance of teaching history, Shri Naidu said 'We must teach our children the stories of such brave heroes this land has seen. Our glorious history must unshackle our minds of any inferiority complex we may harbour. History can indeed educate, enlighten and emancipate us.'

Shri Naidu expressed concern that 'even after we gained independence, a colonial tinge remained in our education system'. A successful implementation of the National Education Policy should remove this, he said.

The Vice President was releasing a book 'Dhyaas Panthe Chaalta' - a historical account of the 160 year legacy of the Maharashtra Education Society (MES) from Upa Rashtrapati Nivas today.

Shri Naidu noted that the Society, established in Pune in 1860, was one of the first private educational institutions to be formed in the country, with the efforts of stalwarts such as the great "Adya Krantikarak" Shri Vasudeo Balavant Phadke, with the intention of imparting scientific education to the youth and fostering nationalist values among people.

Referring to Shri Vasudev Balwant Phadke, Shri Naidu lauded him as one of the earliest revolutionaries who fought for India's independence from colonial rule. He said the valiant manner in which he fought against the British by preaching the mantra of swaraj and gathering the support of local communities is truly legendary.

Noting similar contributions from the state, the Vice President said that Maharashtra was at the forefront in producing leaders and organisations and laying the ideological foundations for the freedom struggle. He noted the efforts of organisations such as the Paramahansa Mandali, Poona Sarvajanik Sabha and Satyashodhak Samaj with leadership from stalwarts such as Dadoba Pandurang, Ganesh Vasudev Joshi, Mahadev Govind Ranade, and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule "in bringing meaningful social reform in India."

Observing that institutions such as the Maharashtra Education Society, the Deccan Education Society and others took 'education as a mission', Shri Naidu called for a similar spirit now to further the cause of education.

Stressing the need for a '21st century touch' to the education sector, the Vice President urged an enthusiastic implementation of National Education Policy 2020 by States and educational institutions, with emphasis on interdisciplinarity and multidisciplinarity.

Noting that the pandemic has necessitated the use of digital classrooms, smart devices and micro courses, he observed that the mode of education cannot be status quoist anymore and called upon private and public educational institutions to adopt these new hybrid standards in education.

"Vocational courses and distance education delivered through modern technologies can bridge geographical barriers and reach remote areas. They must be fully explored and further scaled up", he added.

Shri Rajeev Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of Governing Body, MES, Dr. Bharat Vhankate, Secretary, MES, Shri Sudhir Gade, Assistant Secretary, MES, Dr. Ketaki Modak, Author of the book and others participated in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)