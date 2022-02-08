Union ministry of tribal affairs approves major projects for J-K

Union Ministry of tribal affairs on Tuesday approved major projects including establishment of Centre for Research in Tribal Health (CRTH) and Centre for Research and Advance Planning for Tribals (CRAPT) for Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. The approval was granted at a meeting of the Project Approval Committee (PAC) chaired by union secretary, ministry of tribal affairs (MOTA), Anil Kumar Jha and attended among others by MOTA joint secretary Navajeet Kapoor, secretary, tribal affairs department J&K and director, tribal research institute (TRI) Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, the spokesman said.

Jha complemented the Jammu and Kashmir Government for establishing a very vibrant TRI and record number of initiatives related to research, publications, cultural heritage, fellowships, awards, workshops and capacity building programmes organised in recent months. He assured every help to TRI under various schemes, the spokesman said.

He said the PAC approved several proposals submitted by J&K Government including establishment of CRTH in coordination with government Medical College, Srinagar, establishment of CRAPT in Jammu and up gradation of TRI including accommodation of staff, scholars and faculty. Project related to healthcare screening of the transhumant population, migratory tribal population and capacity building of tribal youth was also approved, the spokesman said. He said other projects and initiatives approved by the PAC include integrated tribal village development planning, impact assessment programme for special central assistance to tribal sub schemes and other centrally sponsored schemes.

Mapping of highland pastures, development of a portal for migratory population, training and capacity building programmes, tribal festivals, awards for outstanding performers, museum management, exposure visits for tribal students, seminars, workshops and seminars are among other projects approved by the PAC, the spokesman said.

He said infrastructure for TRI headquarters was also approved in the meeting.

Earlier, Secretary, Tribal Affairs Department, made a detailed presentation about the projects proposed to be initiated by the J&K Tribal Research Institute. He briefed about the inter-sectoral coordination with universities, medical colleges as well as research institutions for establishment of various centres as well as outreach programmes for coverage of tribal population under various schemes and initiatives, the spokesman said. He said the programmes related to establishment of museums, libraries, computer labs, scholarship and fellowships, research and development projects were also discussed. He emphasised on focus being laid on research and documentation for professional planning aimed at overall tribal welfare.

Capacity building of Panchayati Raj Institutions for implementation of Forest Rights Act, skill development of educated youth linked to entrepreneurship, training of self-help groups to be financially supported under the Van Dhan Scheme, mission for wider coverage of scholarship scheme, skilling and entrepreneurship of tribal women, competitive programmes for youth and several other projects proposed by the TRI J&K were also approved by the PAC, the spokesman said.

He said the meeting also discussed the role to be played by the TRI for hand-holding and capacity building of all development and welfare departments for formulation of effective Tribal Sub-Plan as mandated by the Centre.

Deputy Advisor, NITI Ayog, M Muniraju briefed about support mechanisms to be extended by the NITI Ayog for overall tribal welfare in J&K with focus on education. Plan for capacity building of teachers in smart schools being developed in tribal areas was also discussed, the spokesman said.

