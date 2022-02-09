Left Menu

Rajasthan inks pact with Anil Agarwal Foundation to develop 25K Anganwadi centres as 'Nand Ghar'

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-02-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 01:10 IST
Rajasthan inks pact with Anil Agarwal Foundation to develop 25K Anganwadi centres as 'Nand Ghar'
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Anil Agarwal Foundation of the Vedanta Group to develop 25,000 Anganwadi centres as Nand Ghar in the state.

The foundation will develop Nand Ghars by spending about Rs 750 crore (Rs 3 lakh per Anganwadi).

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing function that Anganwadi centres can play an important role in preparing children as excellent human resources by giving better nutrition, good education, and culture.

Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development, Shreya Guha and Nand Ghar Chief Executive Officer Ritu Jhingan signed the MoU.

The chief minister said the development of Anganwadi centres as Nand Ghar will improve their infrastructure as well as provide quality education and nutrition to children, according to a release.

''This will also help in further reducing maternal and child mortality,'' he said.

Gehlot said the state government is continuously strengthening the maternal and child health services in the state. As a result of this, about 95 per cent of the deliveries are now institutionalized, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022