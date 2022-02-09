Left Menu

U.S. vice president's husband ushered out of event after reported bomb threat

Emhoff's staff told reporters that the threat was reported by the school to the U.S. Secret Service, which protects political leaders and their families. The District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) said it was a bomb threat that led to the evacuation.

Douglas Emhoff, the husband of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, was ushered out of an event at a Washington school by security forces on Tuesday after a bomb threat, school authorities said.

Emhoff was at Dunbar High School for an event in commemoration of Black History Month. Students and teachers at the school were also asked to evacuate the building. Emhoff's staff told reporters that the threat was reported by the school to the U.S. Secret Service, which protects political leaders and their families.

The District of Columbia Public Schools (DCPS) said it was a bomb threat that led to the evacuation. "We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don't have any specific details at this moment", the DCPS spokesperson said.

No other details were immediately available.

