Left Menu

Odisha kindergartens to reopen on Feb 14

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 09-02-2022 09:18 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 09:18 IST
Odisha kindergartens to reopen on Feb 14
  • Country:
  • India

Kindergartens and playschools in Odisha will reopen from February 14 as the third coronavirus wave sees a downward trend.

All educational institutions across the state resumed physical classes on February 7, almost a month after remaining closed due to the third wave of the pandemic.

''The government has been pleased to allow reopening of private pre-school (Play & KG) for the academic session 2021-22 from February 14,'' the Information and Public Relations Department said on Tuesday.

COVID-appropriate behaviour will be followed scrupulously by the respective private pre-school management, it said.

Teaching, non-teaching and support staff must have been fully vaccinated with two doses of a COVID vaccine, the department said.

The school authorities should take utmost care of the small kids, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Many babies of mRNA-vaccinated moms have antibodies at 6 months; Moderate COVID tied to higher childbirth risks

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022