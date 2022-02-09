Left Menu

Kejriwal govt gives permanent jobs to 700 contractual DJB employees

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 12:21 IST
Kejriwal govt gives permanent jobs to 700 contractual DJB employees
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that 700 contractual employees of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have been regularised, and asserted that the echo of this decision will be heard in other parts of the country as well.

He was speaking at an event held here to hand over certificate to DJB employees, who have been made permanent.

''There is a myth that 'kuccha' employee should not be made 'pucca' as they would become lazy and not work much. But, when we brought a revolution in the education department since forming our government first in 2015, or we when we improved the healthcare system, these were all done by government teachers, doctors, nurses only,'' Kejriwal said.

So this move has bust that myth too and they will now work twice as much they were doing before, as they would feel a sense of security.

''Echo of this big decision we have taken in DJB will be heard in other parts of the country too, and people in other states will also start asking, if it can be done in Delhi, why not in other states,'' the chief minister said.

He said the city government wants to regularise workers in other departments too but does not have much power owing to a lot of administrative dependency on the central government.

As DJB is an autonomous institution, it could be done, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022