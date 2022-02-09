Left Menu

Telangana govt, British Council ink MoU

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI): British Council, an international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, and Telangana government on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to renew their partnership in education, English and arts to create opportunities for the youth of Telangana.

Under the extended three-year MoU between the Telangana government and the British Council, a fresh pact has been agreed upon between Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and the British Council that would see both the organisations work to engineer new partnerships among universities, research institutions and centres of excellence in the UK and in Telangana, a press release from the British Council said.

British Council would be knowledge partner of RICH to facilitate partnerships between RICH and UK higher education institutions (HEIs) in aerospace, defence, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, food and agriculture, the release said.

The two partners would also partake in joint innovation or entrepreneurship initiatives like sharing of best practices and/or development of bespoke courses to develop relevant skills, it said.

Among those who attended the MoU-signing function were Jayesh Ranjan, Telangana’s Information Technology (IT) Principal Secretary, Ajit Rangnekar, Director General, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad, Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director, British Council, South India. PTI VVK NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

