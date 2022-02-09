Left Menu

Maha minister Nawab Malik takes swipe at BJP over 'hijab' row

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-02-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 18:47 IST
Maha minister Nawab Malik takes swipe at BJP over 'hijab' row
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the 'hijab' controversy in neighbouring Karnataka, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday asked whether the Sangh Pariwar and the BJP will decide what one will eat or wear in the country and alleged it is the violation of fundamental rights of citizens.

Taking to Twitter, Malik, who is the national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party, also questioned whether Muslim girls going to schools/colleges was a problem and wondered what has happened to the 'Beti Padhao' (educate girls) slogan of the Centre.

“Whether the BJP and Sangh Parivar will now decide what one will eat or wear in this country? This is a violation of the fundamental rights of the citizens. Muslim girls are going to schools and colleges, are studying. Is that a problem? What happened to the slogan of Beti Padhao?” Malik asked in Hindi on the micro-blogging site.

In another tweet, the Maharashtra minority affairs minister said that the 'idea of India' is about tolerance, equality and unity and educational institutions should become the centres for teaching these values.

Malik also shared a graphic purportedly depicting a Muslim woman raising slogan for her rights.

“Felt this pic powerful because an empowered woman is fighting for her 'Right to Education and her 'Choice for clothes'. #HijabIsOurRight,” he added.

Protests for and against the 'hijab' had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022