Sangh outfits fomenting trouble: CFI

The hijab issue which first surfaced at a pre-university in Udupi could have been resolved locally and the Sangh Parivar outfits are responsible for spreading it to other districts, Campus Front of India (CFI) Karnataka state president Atauallah Punjalkatte alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at Udupi, he claimed that the Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat had also encouraged the Sangh outfits even when the High Court was hearing the issue.

He said the government had not taken any action against those who hoisted saffron flag on the flag post meant for hoisting the national flag in Shivamogga. There was also no action against attempts to carry out attack Muslim students.

Punjalkatte said the CFI will stand by the students to protect their constitutional rights and fight the case legally.

