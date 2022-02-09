Left Menu

Sangh outfits fomenting trouble: CFI

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:09 IST
Sangh outfits fomenting trouble: CFI
  • Country:
  • India

The hijab issue which first surfaced at a pre-university in Udupi could have been resolved locally and the Sangh Parivar outfits are responsible for spreading it to other districts, Campus Front of India (CFI) Karnataka state president Atauallah Punjalkatte alleged on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters at Udupi, he claimed that the Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat had also encouraged the Sangh outfits even when the High Court was hearing the issue.

He said the government had not taken any action against those who hoisted saffron flag on the flag post meant for hoisting the national flag in Shivamogga. There was also no action against attempts to carry out attack Muslim students.

Punjalkatte said the CFI will stand by the students to protect their constitutional rights and fight the case legally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022