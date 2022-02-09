Kejriwal govt gives permanent jobs to 700 contractual DJB employees

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that 700 contractual employees of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) have been regularised, and asserted that the echo of this decision will be heard in other parts of the country as well.

He was speaking at an event held here to hand over certificates to DJB employees who have been regularised.

''There is a myth that 'kutcha' employees should not be made 'pucca' as they would become lazy and not do much work. But when we brought a revolution in the education department after forming our government for the first time in 2015, or when we improved the healthcare system, all this was done by government teachers, doctors and nurses only,'' Kejriwal said.

So this move has dispelled that myth too and they will now work twice as much as they did before because they would feel a sense of security, he added.

The chief minister claimed this was a ''landmark step'' taken by the Delhi government.

''Never in the history of Delhi has any government regularised contractual workers at such a large scale. Other state governments will be compelled to follow in Delhi's footsteps,'' he said.

''Echo of this big decision we have taken in the DJB will be heard in other parts of the country too. People in other states will also start asking if it can be done in Delhi, why not in other states,'' he said.

Kejriwal said his government wants to regularise workers in other departments as well but does not have much power owing to the administrative dependency on the central government.

It could be done in the DJB as it is an autonomous institution, he said.

Kejriwal asserted that his government has been endeavouring to improve education and healthcare sectors since it took charge.

If a government fails to deliver the bare minimum, i.e. running schools and hospitals properly, then it should resign. Such a government does not deserve to be in power, he said.

The chief minister also talked about the debate on the privatisation of government agencies and how employees have to bear the brunt.

''When our government was formed in Delhi, the condition of government schools was extremely poor. The entire country was of the opinion that government schools should be shut. It was believed that privatisation should be brought in for schools, handing them over to corporate giants, since the government was incapable of running good schools.

''The country had a similar stance on healthcare and believed that private hospitals are better... However, we came to power and proved that if the government is strong-willed and honest, it can run both schools and hospitals successfully and efficiently,'' he claimed.

Later, Kejriwal also tweeted about his government's decision to regularise the contractual employees of the DJB.

''Another promise fulfilled today. 700 contractual employees of the Delhi Jal Board were regularised today. I distributed their permanent job certificates myself and saw how happy they were. A big dream of these employees has been fulfilled today. I wish the best to all of them.'' DJB CEO Udit Prakash Rai and several senior government officials also attended the certificate presentation ceremony.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government is going against the ''nationwide trend'' of reducing the number of permanent employees.

All the DJB employees who have been regularised will henceforth enjoy perks and benefits like medical facilities, government accommodation, leave benefits and terminal dues like gratuity, pension, Leave Travel Concession, etc., according to an official statement.

They will receive their arrears from 2019. Their salaries will almost be doubled and they will now avail dearness allowance facilities, annual increments, children education allowance, paternity leave, maternity leave, etc., the government said in its statement.

