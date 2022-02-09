Left Menu

'Jai Nathuram University': Jairam Ramesh's dig at govt over JNU

JNUs transition from one of the best universities in India to becoming Jai Nathuram University seems to be getting consolidated and deepened, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Wednesday amid criticism from some quarters over Santishree Dhulipudi Pandits appointment as its VC.His remarks came a day after BJP MP Varun Gandhi slammed the choice of Pandit as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youths future.Taking to Twitter, Ramesh said, 3 Ministers in the Modi Cabinet are from the old JNU.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 20:00 IST
'Jai Nathuram University': Jairam Ramesh's dig at govt over JNU
JNU's transition from one of the best universities in India to becoming ''Jai Nathuram University'' seems to be getting consolidated and deepened, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Wednesday amid criticism from some quarters over Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit's appointment as its VC.

His remarks came a day after BJP MP Varun Gandhi slammed the choice of Pandit as the vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University, saying such ''mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future''.

Taking to Twitter, Ramesh said, ''3 Ministers in the Modi Cabinet are from the old JNU. Sadly, its transition from one of the best universities in India to becoming Jai Nathuram University seems to be getting consolidated and deepened.'' Pandit, 59, is the first woman VC of JNU. She is also an alumna of JNU where she pursued her MPhil as well as PhD in international relations.

There has been criticism of her appointment from some quarters.

