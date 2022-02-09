Karnataka HC refers Hijab row to HC CJ; Cong, BJP trade barbs as peace returns in affected edu institutions

The hijab row with its epicentre in Karnataka echoed across the country on Wednesday, with Congress top leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backing women's choice of clothing while Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi decried the ''communal colour'' given to the dress code issue, as calm prevailed in the educational institutions in the State.

The educational institutions that saw tense moments on Tuesday following face-off between Hijab wearing girls and saffron-clad boys remained peaceful today, even as the single judge of the Karnataka High Court who heard petitions from the Muslim girls against the State ban on their entry into classrooms with their headscarves on, referred the matter to the Chief Justice of the HC, with a view that he may decide on constituting a larger bench to look into it.

Justice Krishna S Dixit who was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against the Hijab ban in classrooms filed by Muslim students from Udupi district, maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law.

''In view of the enormity of questions of importance which were debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the Chief Justice should decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter,'' Justice Dixit said.

Calm prevailed today in the educational institutions concerned, as the state government had on Tuesday ordered closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for three days. Most of them returned to the online mode of teaching, sources said. Primary schools functioned as usual across the state without any interruption.

As protests for and against wearing of the headscarf by Muslim women students in class-rooms intensified in different parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places, the government on Tuesday declared a holiday to all high schools and colleges in the state for three days.

The Karnataka cabinet, which met on Wednesday morning before the High Court order came in, decided to wait for its verdict on the row, before taking any further decision on the matter.

''We discussed the Hijab row, but as the High Court is hearing the matter, we felt it is not appropriate for the cabinet to take any further decisions on the issue today. It was decided to wait for the court's verdict before taking any decision,'' Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra and Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday accused the Congress of fuelling the Hijab row.

''Congress leaders are adding fuel to the fire in connection with the Hijab issue. If they continue to do so in future, people in Karnataka will throw them in the Arabian Sea,'' Jnanendra told reporters.

The Campus Front of India (CFI), the student wing of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India, alleged that the Sangh Parivar was fomenting trouble.

The government had earlier said the role of CFI, alleged to have incited the Hijab row, would be investigated.

The hijab issue which first surfaced in Udupi could have been resolved locally and the Sangh Parivar outfits are responsible for spreading it to other districts, CFI Karnataka state president Atauallah Punjalkatte alleged on Wednesday Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra backed women's choice of dressing.

Whether it is a bikini, a 'ghoonghat' (face veil), a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear, Vadra said.

''Whether it is a bikini, a ghoonghat, a pair of jeans or a hijab, it is a woman's right to decide what she wants to wear,'' Vadra tweeted. ''This right is GUARANTEED by the Indian constitution. Stop harassing women,'' she said using the hashtag 'ladkihoonladsaktihoon'.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said some people are giving ''communal colour'' to a decision on dress code and discipline of institutions as part of their ''conspiracy to defame India's inclusive culture''.

With Pakistani ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Chaudhary Fawad Hussain wading into the hijab row, criticising India over the issue, Naqvi also shot back saying Pakistan, which is a ''jungle of crime and cruelty'' for minorities, is preaching India on tolerance and secularism.

Equal rights, dignity and prosperity of the minorities, including Muslims, is a part of India's commitment to tolerance, harmony and inclusivity, he asserted while speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

Besides, minority communities are equally benefitting from all other institutions and facilities in the country, he added.

In Maharashtra, AIMIM activists put up banners in Beed city in support of 'hijab' for female Muslim students, and said the Indian Constitution gives the right to citizens to follow their religious culture.

The banners, conveying the message 'pehle hijab fir kitaab' (hijab first, book later), were displayed on Monday in Bashirganj and Karanja areas of Beed and were removed on Tuesday on police advice.

Meanwhile, a Minister from the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh backtracked on his 'dress code' remark.

State school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, who had backed 'hijab' ban and proposed a dress code in schools, said that his statement was ''wrongly interpreted.'' ''There is no controversy over (the wearing of) hijab in Madhya Pradesh. No proposal is under consideration of the state government regarding hijab ban. So, there should be no confusion in this regard,'' MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also spokesperson of the state government, told reporters in Bhopal.

The hijab controversy first erupted in January at a government PU College in Udupi, where six students who attended classes wearing headscarf in violation of the stipulated dress code were asked to leave the campus, has spread to different parts of Karnataka with Hindu students too responding by turning up in saffron shawls.

Such saffron-clad students are also being barred from entering classes.

