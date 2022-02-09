Left Menu

Exercise due diligence: NMC advises students seeking MBBS admissions in China

In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from, the Commission said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 21:12 IST
The National Medical Commission (NMC) has advised students seeking admission to MBBS programmes in China or other foreign institutions to ''exercise due diligence'' in choosing where to pursue medical education from, starting that it does not recognize or approve courses done only by online mode.

The apex medical body advised students to refer to Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) Regulations before applying or planning to seek admission in any institutions in China or other foreign institutions.

In an official notice issued on Tuesday, the NMC said it has come to the notice of Ministry of External Affairs that few universities in People's Republic of China have started issuing notices for admission to MBBS programmes for the current and upcoming academic years.

''In this context, any prospective student needs to be aware that the Government of People's Republic of China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of COVID-19 and suspended all visas since November 2020. ''A large number of international students including Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions,'' the notice read.

Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions, the NMC stated. Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online.

''As per the extant rules, National Medical Commission does not recognize or approve medical courses done only by online mode. In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue medical education from,'' the Commission said.

