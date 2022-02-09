Left Menu

MP govt plans to open 10 new medical colleges in state

With a view to ensure adequate number of doctors in Madhya Pradesh, the state government is working on a scheme to open 10 new medical colleges, a minister said on Wednesday.We are planning to open 10 new medical colleges in the state.

''We are planning to open 10 new medical colleges in the state. We are also mulling opening medical colleges through public-private partnership (PPP) PPP mode,'' Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang, who arrived here to review his department's work, told reporters.

The state will get five imported genome sequencing machines from the Centre, while the Madhya Pradesh government will purchase four such machines on its own, he said, adding that these machines will be put to use in different medical colleges in the state.

The state government will soon start 'Mareej Mitra Yojana' in the state, under which interested persons can work in hospital as volunteers to serve the needy patients and help them in all possible manner, he said.

Meanwhile, Sarang laid the foundation stone for a new OPD and academic block of the government dental college in the city and also inaugurated a new building of the post-graduate department. On the occasion, the minister announced that the number of BDS (bachelor of dental surgery) seats in the only government dental college of the state will be increased from 63 to 100 and the MDS (master of dental surgery) seats from 27 to 54.

