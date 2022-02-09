Odisha govt sends show-cause notice to private school for violating exam guidelines

The Odisha government Wednesday sent a show-cause notice to a reputed private school in Bhubaneswar for allegedly violating guidelines on reopening of educational institutions.

Physical classes resumed for students of Class 8 and above, and all other educational institutions across the state on Monday, almost a month after remaining closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The DAV School, Chandrasekharpur, had recently issued a notice to students and parents regarding conduct of periodic assessment from Saturday via the offline mode, the Directorate of Secondary Education said.

The school's directive came despite the state government stating that students would have the option to attend classes offline, online or in hybrid mode, it said.

Conducting the examination in offline mode may be a cause of stress for students and the school's action violates government guidelines, the directorate said in a letter to the principal.

It asked the principal to explain by Thursday why action should not be initiated against the school for violating the guidelines.

