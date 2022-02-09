Left Menu

Odisha govt sends show-cause notice to private school for violating exam guidelines

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:35 IST
Odisha govt sends show-cause notice to private school for violating exam guidelines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government Wednesday sent a show-cause notice to a reputed private school in Bhubaneswar for allegedly violating guidelines on reopening of educational institutions.

Physical classes resumed for students of Class 8 and above, and all other educational institutions across the state on Monday, almost a month after remaining closed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The DAV School, Chandrasekharpur, had recently issued a notice to students and parents regarding conduct of periodic assessment from Saturday via the offline mode, the Directorate of Secondary Education said.

The school's directive came despite the state government stating that students would have the option to attend classes offline, online or in hybrid mode, it said.

Conducting the examination in offline mode may be a cause of stress for students and the school's action violates government guidelines, the directorate said in a letter to the principal.

It asked the principal to explain by Thursday why action should not be initiated against the school for violating the guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022