Left Menu

Vigilance committee should clarify if allegations against Pandit right or wrong: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said the central vigilance committee, which cleared the name of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the JNU, should clarify whether the allegations against her in the PIOs scam were right or wrong.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:37 IST
Vigilance committee should clarify if allegations against Pandit right or wrong: Maha minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@samant_uday)
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant on Wednesday said the central vigilance committee, which cleared the name of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her appointment as the Vice-Chancellor of the JNU, should clarify whether the allegations against her in the ''PIOs scam'' were right or wrong. Pandit was indicted by a committee in the alleged irregularities in the Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) admissions between 2002 and 2007 at Savitribai Phule Pune University's (SPPU, then University of Pune) International Students Centre, of which she was the director. Before being appointed as the VC of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), she was a professor of political science at the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the SPPU. ''As per the information given to me by the university officials, a confidential report about Pandit was sent to the vigilance committee. The report sent to the committee was about the complaints received against her. After the varsity received the complaints (in 2008), a committee was formed and the complaints were scrutinised and her five increments were withheld,'' Samant, state Higher and Technical Education Minister, said.

The university sent all the documents related to Dr Pandit to the vigilance committee, he said, adding that even after receiving the report of this allegation against her and withholding of the increments as punishment, if the central vigilance committee has cleared her name, then question remains - what action will be taken against those who took action against her in 2011.

''I do not say that the action taken against her in 2011 was wrong or right as I do not have any right to speak about the same. But inquiry should be carried out to find out whether somebody has done it to defame her and that inquiry should be done by the central government. If they do not want to do that inquiry, at least the vigilance committee should inform whether the allegations made against her were wrong or right,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022