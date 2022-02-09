Left Menu

Top NC leaders congratulate students on clearing Class 12 exams in J-K

National Conference NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday felicitated the students who qualified class 12 examinations in Jammu and Kashmir, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.Conquering exams is just the beginning.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-02-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 23:54 IST
Top NC leaders congratulate students on clearing Class 12 exams in J-K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday felicitated the students who qualified class 12 examinations in Jammu and Kashmir, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

''Conquering exams is just the beginning. I pray that the student fraternity of J-K conquer many more summits in their life. There is no substitute to hard work and perseverance. I congratulate the students, their teachers, and parents on their achievement,'' Farooq Abdullah said.

While congratulating the successful students, Omar Abdullah appreciated the efforts of the teaching and non-teaching staff and parents whose guidance and efforts are equally crucial and effective in the learning process.

''It goes without saying how much value an effective teaching adds to ones efforts. It is the time to acknowledge and appreciate their efforts. I also felicitate the successful students, hoping that they excel and find contentment in whichever stream they pursue now onwards. I hope that they will keep up with the hard work,'' Omar Abdullah said.

Girls swept the top positions in all streams as 75 per cent of the 72,000 candidates passed the 12th class examination conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) in Kashmir valley last November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death in five months; Purdue Pharma bankruptcy mediator says Sacklers, US states closer to deal over opioid claims and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong reports first potentially COVID-linked death ...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5010386 and Windows 10 KB5010342 updates

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to reach orbit; Discovery of Omicron in New York deer raises concern over possible new variants and more

Science News Roundup: Space launch startup Astra scrubs latest attempt to re...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022