Block Development Council funds to be increased in Ladakh: LG

PTI | Leh | Updated: 10-02-2022 01:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 00:54 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@manojsinha_)
Asserting that the grassroots democracy including Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) would be strengthened in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Wednesday said funds for Block Development Councils (BDCs) will be increased and will be at their disposal for various development works in the Union territory.

Mathur said this while speaking to a delegation led by BDC, Leh, Dr Skazang Dorjey, which called on the Lieutenant Governor at the Raj Niwas here.

''The Block Development Council funds would be increased and continue to be at their disposal for various development works in different blocks of Ladakh,'' the LG said.

He said all government departments have been asked to prepare their plan of action for 2022-23 and all notified departments would work with the BDCs from the next financial year.

The delegation briefed Mathur about various issues related to Gram Panchayat and BDCs of Ladakh, including the demand for enactment of Ladakh Panchayati Raj Act, subsidy schemes to provide essential commodities, equipment and tools to the public, lack of clarification of the role of the chairperson of BDC as an ex-officio member of Hill Council.

Infrastructure and vehicles, continuity of BDC fund, provision of quarters for chairpersons of BDCs at various blocks, defining warrant of precedence for BDCs, identification of beneficiaries of different government schemes by Panchayat and facilities for specially-abled children in government schools were the other issues raised by the delegation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

