$21M funding injected for quick delivery of school property projects

“These are projects that are ready to enter construction but need an extra push so delivery can begin in the current challenging market,” Chris Hipkins said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 10-02-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 11:03 IST

“The Government is committed to investing in our schools so that kids have warm, dry and fit for purpose spaces to learn in, well into the future,” Chris Hipkins said. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government is ensuring the quick delivery of vital school property projects with a $21 million funding injection, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.



"This extra funding will not only ensure these projects happen fast, but in some cases mean we can do more. Additional facilities can be included, like replacing a caretaker and storage block at Colwill School.

"At Auckland Normal Intermediate and Onehunga High School we are relocating classrooms to a better location on the site, as well as improving ground conditions at the latter. At Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate we are now addressing all of its weathertightness issues.

"And at Mount Roskill Grammar the school's significant weathertightness remediation project will also include the rebuild of the school's music block."

"The Government is committed to investing in our schools so that kids have warm, dry and fit for purpose spaces to learn in, well into the future," Chris Hipkins said.

"We are committed to creating jobs and building better infrastructure, which will set us up for the long term.

"Our investment in schools is yet another way the Government is making progress to make sure that New Zealand is the best place in the world to be a child."

The 10 Auckland Schools benefitting from this investment are:

Mount Roskill Grammar School

Sir Edmund Hillary Collegiate Senior School

Auckland Normal Intermediate School

Colwill School

Somerville Intermediate School

Chelsea School

James Cook High School

Kauri Flats School

Onehunga High School

Parakai School

The funding comes from the $150 million Budget 2021 initiative to support shovel-ready school property redevelopment projects at schools all over the country.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

