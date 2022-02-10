Left Menu

Avoid protests in Maha over 'hijab' row: State home minister

I appeal to all political parties and organisations to cooperate in this regard and ensure peace, Patil said.The Maharashtra Police are keeping a close tab and taking steps to ensure the situation remains normal in the state, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 12:33 IST
Mahrashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Thursday appealed to political parties against staging protests or disturbing peace for political gains over the 'hijab' row in neighboring Karnataka.

Addressing media persons here, the minister said it was "not appropriate" to stage protests in Maharashtra over any issue that has roots in some other state.

''It is not in the interest of Maharashtra and its people to stage protests or disturb peace over something that has occurred in some other state,'' he said. ''It is not appropriate to do these things for political gains. I appeal to all political parties and organizations to cooperate in this regard and ensure peace," Patil said.

The Maharashtra Police are keeping a close tab and taking steps to ensure the situation remains normal in the state, he said. The minister said education has to be the sole priority when one goes to a school or college.

Everyone should adhere to the rules as prescribed by the schools or educational institutes concerned, the NCP leader said.

Protests for and against the 'hijab' had intensified in parts of Karnataka and turned violent in some places on Tuesday after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students in schools and pre-university colleges.

The BJP and Congress had hit out at each other over the 'hijab' controversy.

Activists of the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlise-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had put up banners in Maharashtra's Beed city on Monday in support of 'hijab' for female Muslim students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

