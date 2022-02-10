Budget neglects poor, farmers, no relief for middle class: Cong's Akhilesh Singh

The Union Budget 2022-23 has neglected the poor and farmers and has provided no relief to the middle class, Rajya Sabha member Akhilesh Prasad Singh of Congress claimed on Thursday.

Participating in the general discussion on Budget, he termed it as insipid and directionless and said it looked like the Budget too was also hit by the coronavirus.

This Budget has no provision for the common man, they are disappointed, he said, adding on the contrary it is pro-rich and during this government's tenure income of billionaires has increased.

There is no mention of the 27 crore people who have slipped below the poverty line and how to uplift them and how to increase their income, Singh lamented.

No relief has been provided to the middle class in the form of tax reduction, he added.

Singh further said the Budget has not mentioned anything about the dire economic conditions of the poor, the job losses, and disruption in education across schools, colleges, and universities. He also hit out at the reduced outlay of MGNREGA and said if the poor could sustain a livelihood during the pandemic, it was due to this scheme.

Pointing out that in the Budget outlays of many important schemes in the agriculture sector have been reduced, Singh said the allocation for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), has been reduced by around Rs 500 crore compared to last year.

Similarly, the allocation for another scheme, Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay SanraksHan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), which is MSP-based, has been fixed at only Rs 1 crore as compared to the actual spending of Rs 400 crore, he said It looks like the government wants to stop this scheme, Singh said while seeking a response from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on it.

He said when the government withdrew the three farm laws after agitation by farmers, it had assured to look into their demand but that has not happened.

The farmers were only asking for a legal guarantee on MSP but that didn't happen, Singh said.

On the push for digitization, Singh said the government must also take steps and bring laws to prevent cyber fraud. Taking a dig at the government over its disinvestment program, he said while on one hand it is promoting Make in India but everything is going in 'Sale in India'. Selling off what has been built after Independence is an income for this government, he alleged.

