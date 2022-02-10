Raj assembly adjourned thrice amid ruckus by BJP MLAs over REET paper leak case

The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned thrice on Thursday as the opposition BJP created uproar demanding a CBI probe into the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak case.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began at 11 am, BJP MLAs stormed into the well and raised slogans in support of their demand.

Speaker C P Joshi asked them to return to their seats while assuring that they will be given a chance to speak during the Zero Hour. However, the uproar continued and the speaker adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled, the BJP MLAs again raised slogans and created a ruckus. Few minutes later, Joshi adjourned the House till 2 pm. The proceedings were adjourned for a third time till 3 pm due to the uproar.

The state government has cancelled the level 2 exam of REET held in September last year.

The BJP is demanding a CBI probe into the matter which is being investigated by the Special Operation Group of Rajasthan Police.

