Be aware of fake websites offering govt recruitments, says National Recruitment Agency

The candidatesapplicantsaspirants and general public are accordingly advised to keep themselves away from such types of fake advertisementswebsitesvideos, it said.

Be aware of fake websites offering govt recruitments, says National Recruitment Agency
The National Recruitment Agency, which is mandated to conduct online examination for central government recruitments, has asked people to be aware of fake websites offering jobs in its name.

It has come to notice that some fake advertisements offering vacancies through recruitment examinations for or by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) are being published in websites/YouTube videos on the Internet (for example, the fake website nragovt.online), the NRA said in a public notice issued on Tuesday. “It is hereby clarified that such websites are completely fake and false. Appropriate action in this regard is being taken as per law,” it said. NRA is yet to launch its official website, the notice stated. The candidates/applicants/aspirants and general public are accordingly advised to keep themselves away from such types of fake advertisements/websites/videos, it said. The NRA has been tasked to conduct the Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen/shortlist candidates for jobs in government sector for which recruitment is currently carried out through Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). PTI AKV SRY

