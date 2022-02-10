Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 19:26 IST
Members of AISA stage protest over hijab row in Karnataka; detained
  • Country:
  • India

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) staged a protest outside the Karnataka Bhawan here on Thursday in solidarity with the Muslim students of the southern state over the issue of prohibition on the wearing of hijab.

The protesters alleged that they were ''beaten'' up by police, around 50 of them were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station.

''Several protesters have been dealt injuries. Madhurima Kundu, AISA JNU secretary, was scratched with nails by the constables of Delhi Police. Police have stolen AISA placards and dafli and are refusing to return it. We demand action against the police officers who attacked Madhurima and other women comrades,'' the students' body said in a statement.

A senior police officer said the members of the AISA and the Students' Federation of India (SFI) gathered in central Delhi around 4 pm. ''They were detained from a spot near the Assam Bhawan on Kautilya Marg and taken to the police station in buses,'' the officer added.

The BJP-led Karnataka government issued an order last week, making uniforms prescribed by it or the management of private institutions mandatory for students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state. Protests erupted in the southern state over students being denied entry to educational institutions due to the wearing of hijab.

